Their second consecutive group stage elimination left a legacy of chaos within the German association. And, as reported by Bild, the feeling is that Bierhoff’s resignation could trigger a domino effect capable of overwhelming everyone, including Flick.

Qatar’s unexpected early exit from the World Cup in a not impossible group with Japan and Costa Rica risks creating an unprecedented schism in the Mannschaft. Many currents have emerged in Qatar which, if they collide, could generate an unprecedented schism. The first crowned head has already rolled. And it is that of Oliver Bierhoff. And according to what was reported in Germany, the gesture of the old acquaintance of Italian football may not remain an isolated case. In addition to other elements of the organization chart, even Flick, against all odds, could decide to fold. The communiqué of the CT, in this sense, seems to presage important decisions. “Both my coaching staff and I find it difficult to imagine how the void created by the departure of Oliver Bierhoff can be filled both professionally and personally. This moment is really difficult.”

So complicated that it leads to some reflections. Also because Flick's statements are diametrically opposed to those made after the useless victory against Costa Rica. After the elimination, the coach explained to German channels that he still felt fully involved in the project. "I don't see any reason not to continue, this role fascinates me, there are still several players to include in view of the next commitments. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm used to taking steps forward, not backwards". A sensational about-face, therefore, in the last few hours. Flick is bound by a contract with the Federation until 2024 when Germany will go hunting for the European title at home but Bierhoff's resignation seems to have changed everything. "For me, Oliver was my first contact and friend within the team. We had the project for Euro 2024 in Germany as a common goal," he concluded. And at this point we also start talking about possible substitutes. Matthias Sammer, former sporting director of the Mannschaft, takes share, but the dream would be Thomas Tuchel. Provided that Flick resigns.

December 6, 2022 (change December 6, 2022 | 17:06)

