Home Sports Germany against NBA selection as advertising
Sports

Germany against NBA selection as advertising

by admin
Germany against NBA selection as advertising

HGerman Basketball President Ingo Weiss promises that Abu Dhabi will be the capital of the world, the capital of, well, the basketball world – for three days. In the United Arab Emirates they will be satisfied. In August, the United States basketball team, the former Dream Team, will warm up in the Gulf for the World Cup against Greece – and Germany. Then it’s on to Manila, Jakarta and Okinawa for the most important tournament in this sport after the Olympic Games.

Is that sports washing?

Weiss’ exuberance is understandable. It is an accolade that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and all the other Olympic champions from Tokyo 2021 will first meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Greek selection and then, in the last game before the World Cup, the German internationals in their dress rehearsal . The reputation of the Germans has increased again with third place at the European Championships, also internally: Seven to eight professionals from the NBA are expected in Team Germany, above all playmaker Dennis Schröder and Franz and Moritz Wagner.

See also  Limana Cavarzano, three of a kind at Schiara. The Gallo memorial will be held tomorrow in Lamon

You may also like

Moise Kean: Everton forward joins Juventus on permanent...

Europa League: Juventus Turin before Freiburg – the...

Corinne Diacre: France coach on smear campaign before...

Football Champions League: Bayern vs Paris SG –...

Pistons, Bojan Boganovic’s season already over?

20 years ago, Switzerland won the America’s Cup

Milan, Guardiola wants Leao: Maldini prepares the counter-move

BVB-Aus: Controversial intervention – video assistant is relevant

How is Scardina doing? Here is the brother’s...

China beats Philippines 6-0 in U20 Women’s Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy