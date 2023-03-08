HGerman Basketball President Ingo Weiss promises that Abu Dhabi will be the capital of the world, the capital of, well, the basketball world – for three days. In the United Arab Emirates they will be satisfied. In August, the United States basketball team, the former Dream Team, will warm up in the Gulf for the World Cup against Greece – and Germany. Then it’s on to Manila, Jakarta and Okinawa for the most important tournament in this sport after the Olympic Games.

Is that sports washing?

Weiss’ exuberance is understandable. It is an accolade that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and all the other Olympic champions from Tokyo 2021 will first meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Greek selection and then, in the last game before the World Cup, the German internationals in their dress rehearsal . The reputation of the Germans has increased again with third place at the European Championships, also internally: Seven to eight professionals from the NBA are expected in Team Germany, above all playmaker Dennis Schröder and Franz and Moritz Wagner.