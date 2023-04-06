Status: 03/26/2023 7:37 p.m

Debutant Marius Wolf scored a few points in the win against Peru. Niclas Füllkrug is making himself more and more indispensable in the storm center – and Kai Havertz convinced in a new role. The DFB selection in the individual criticism.

Goal – Marc-André ter Stegen: The goalkeeper was not tested at all, took down a few crosses confidently. During construction, he was available as a safe pass station.

Defense – Marius Wolf: Debutant Wolf introduced himself with a blatant bad pass (3rd minute) and repeatedly had problems with the positional play in defence. But the Dortmund player went forward: Good finish (10th), template for a big chance (20th) and spotless assist to make it 2-0 (33rd). Wolf lost a lot in the second half and will have to prove himself against stronger opponents.

Defense – Matthias Ginter: A very factual performance without glamor or mistakes was enough against an offensively less scary opponent.

Defense – Nico Schlotterbeck (up to 86 minutes): Schlotterbeck radiated a lot of energy, went into the duels powerfully and repeatedly switched to the front. The central defender started the 1-0 lead with a fine, long ball to Havertz and won a penalty. Schlotterbeck also played well defensively and is on the way to becoming a regular.

Defense – David Raum: In the first half, the Leipzig player kept things going on the left side with a lot of forward movement. The crosses, however, were weak. Small inaccuracies in the positional play remained without consequences against the mediocre offensive.

Midfield – Joshua Kimmich: With the captain’s armband on his arm, Kimmich was the inconspicuous handlebar in midfield. Defensively, Munich had everything under control. He kept a low profile behind the two tens going forward and only provided impetus in the second half, for example with a great chip on Gnabry (60th).

Midfield – Emre Can (up to 45 minutes): Robust, Can cleaned up in midfield and kept falling between the central defenders to build up the game. In conjunction with Kimmich, the Dortmunder kept the center tight against staid Peruvians.

Midfield – Kai Havertz (up to the 75th minute): Havertz repeatedly occupied the box alongside the two strikers. As a tenth, he did a lot to speed up the game with his ball security, as with the assist to 1-0. He was unlucky with his shot at the post in the penalty spot (68th). Havertz is likely to be more valuable in this position than in the center of attack.

Midfield – Florian Wirtz (up to 45 minutes): The Leverkusen player started lively in his starting eleven and had a really good chance (20′). Overall, Wirtz didn’t contribute as much to the flow of the game as his qualities allowed.

Attack – Niclas Full Pitcher (up to 75 minutes): Especially in the first half, the Bremen striker was the hoped-for fixed point in the center of the attack. In almost all final scenes, Füllkrug had a foot in the game and was then of course the ice-cold double packer (12th, 33rd). At the moment there is no alternative to his use.

Attack – Timo Werner (up to the 45th minute): The player from Leipzig seemed a bit lost next to the filling pitcher, couldn’t find his space or a suitable final position in the penalty area. He miserably missed a big chance from the inside right (30′).

Midfield – Leon Goretzka (from the 46th minute for Emre Can): Goretzka seemed more present in the can position and also showed himself more forward. Compared to Dortmund, he was clearly ahead.

Midfield – Mario Goetze (from the 46th minute for Florian Wirtz): Like Wirtz before him, Götze came down the left flank and had problems finding his way. Hardly any impetus came from Frankfurt.

Attack – Serge Gnabry (from the 46th minute for Timo Werner): Gnabry had to say that he really wanted to show something. Again and again he pushed into the fray as a second point, picking up a serious nose-click. He didn’t manage anything countable with the committed performance, but a great batter cracker (60th).

midfield -Kevin Damage (From the 75th minute for Kai Havertz): Schade didn’t get a chance to distinguish himself on his national team debut.

Angriff – Mergim Berisha (from the 75th minute for Niclas Füllkrug): The first international match will definitely stay in the memory of the Augsburger – everyone else, at best, his half-chance with a header (90th).

Defense – Thilo Kehrer (from the 86th minute for Nico Schlotterbeck): The England professional replaced the ailing Schlotterbeck in the final minutes.

The next test for the DFB selection is scheduled for Tuesday. In Cologne it’s against Belgium (kick-off: 8.45 p.m.) with their new national coach Domenico Tedesco. When the ex-Bundesliga coach made his debut, the Belgians won 3-0 in Sweden in the European Championship qualifier.