The result crisis of the German national team is coming to a head. A few days after the 0-1 draw against Poland, the DFB team lost another test match for the home European Championship 2024 against Colombia 0-2 (0-0).

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz (54th) and Juan Cuadrado (82nd/penalty) scored the goals for the lively South Americans against a very insecure and almost anxious German. Germany did not lose from the June treble only in the 3: 3 against Ukraine.

