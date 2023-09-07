Germany and Canada Secure Spots in Basketball World Cup Semifinals

Germany and Canada Advance to Semifinals in Basketball World Cup

In the quarter-finals of the 2023 Basketball World Cup held on the 6th, the German and Canadian teams emerged victorious against Latvia and Slovenia, respectively, securing their spots in the semi-finals.

The German team narrowly defeated the Latvian team, who was participating in the Basketball World Cup for the first time, with a score of 81-79. Despite their core player Schroeder missing a shot, Germany relied on their excellent overall performance to secure the win. The Latvian team attempted to defend Schroeder with the 2.06-meter-tall Kurucs, but it was Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner who led the German team with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Obst and Thiemann also added 13 and 10 points, respectively, contributing to the German team’s victory.

The score remained close throughout the first three quarters, with Germany taking the lead in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run. Moritz Wagner’s dunk after a steal extended Germany’s lead to 70-59. However, Latvia fought back, scoring three consecutive three-pointers to close the gap to 69-74 when Germany led 74-60. In the final minutes, Latvia continued to rally, with Zagas scoring two difficult layups to bring the score to 79-81 with 33 seconds left. Unfortunately, Schroeder failed to score and Bertans missed a crucial three-pointer, allowing Germany to secure the win.

Thiemann, who came off the bench and made all four of his shots, expressed his happiness at contributing to the team’s victory. He also mentioned their defeat in the semi-finals of the European Championship last year and their determination to improve this year.

For Latvia, Zagas and Bertans had impressive performances with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Bertans expressed pride in the team’s efforts, emphasizing their cohesive and team-oriented play. He noted that their loss was not due to any individual player, but rather a missed opportunity as a team.

Similarly, the Canadian team faced a tough battle against Slovenia, with both teams tied at 50 at halftime. In the third quarter, as the Slovenian team struggled with the opponent’s tight defense, the Canadian team took advantage and went on an 11-2 run. The Canadian team continued to expand their lead in the fourth quarter. However, at 6 minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the game, Doncic fell to the ground during an attack and received a technical foul, ultimately leading to his ejection from the game. Despite Slovenia’s efforts to catch up, the Canadian team emerged victorious with a score of 100-89.

Alexander of the Canadian team had an outstanding performance, scoring a game-high 31 points. Barrett contributed 24 points, while Brooks and Walker each scored 14 points. Doncic made 8 of 20 shots and scored 26 points for Slovenia.

In the upcoming semifinals on the 8th, the US team will face the German team, while the Serbian team will face the Canadian team. Basketball fans around the world eagerly await these thrilling matchups as the competition intensifies in the Basketball World Cup.

