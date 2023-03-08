… it remains a pity. It hurts to follow the largely embryonic level of media discussion.

So a little education. Facts so important.

Almost everything I put together 17 months ago in my statement for the Sports Committee of the Bundestag is still up to date.

The paper conveys a minimum of knowledge, well documented by the way, that one should acquire for an appropriate discussion of German Olympic bids – whether as a sports politician (BMI, SMK, parties), sports functionary (DOSB et al) or journalist.

195308_-Opinion_Weinreich_03032021

Everything else in a few weeks in a complete issue of SPORT & POLITICS: including the evaluation of all Olympic application files, which I was able to view over a long period of time on the basis of the Information Freedom Act (IFG). The stuff, many thousands of pages, is still partly unscanned here in the study. No one outside of the sports-political caste responsible for the seven failed Olympic bids has ever studied these bundles of files. Small spoiler: There is access to some extent in the BMI (with IFG) and in the Federal Archives – but the DOSB, even under the new leadership, Thomas Weikert (SPD) and Torsten Burmester (SPD), refuses to see its files.

Some key points from the statement, more relevant than ever:

Leading forces of organized German sport deny and negate their responsibility for the decades-long German Olympic bid catastrophes, even if they publicly claim otherwise. Key questions like these – recognizing and accepting responsibility – have overshadowed the work on the national strategy for major sporting events.

Autonomy of sport means in Germany: Olympic applications drive against the wall.

No transparency laws like the IFG apply to the DOSB, although sport is a public good that is managed in Germany every year with a total of more than four billion euros from tax funds (federal, state, municipal, total without expenses for school and university sport ).

In German sport, neither in the DOSB nor in its predecessor organizations, has there ever been an independent, systematic, critical review/analysis of the many failed Olympic applications that really deserves the name. Such an analysis should have been the starting point for the development of the national strategy.

(The national strategy, created for 2.4 million euros, is no longer of interest to anyone in the DOSB anyway!)

That form of historical misrepresentation as in the so-called Legacy Analysis The supposedly positive effect of past applications dominates a very crucial part of the sports family, which is not held accountable in this concept.

Proproject has technical competence, but occupies an almost monopoly-like position: the company worked for the IOC (in the creation of The New Norm), in many projects for the DOSB, for BMI/DOSB (national strategy), in a broader sense for NRW (Universiade 2025) as well as numerous national and international applications. Conflicts of interest are rejected.

The situation is similar with officials in sports/sports politics, who keep appearing in various positions in applications, despite their overall disastrous record: To those for the Legacy Analysis von Proproject The persons interviewed included two participants of the working groups of the National Strategy. One person also used it to evaluate their own work, which must have been easy, since only positive things were discussed.

In the academic field, something similar can be observed with German Olympic applications (and other occasions). A nuisance are not only the repeated order and celebration studies for major sporting events – careers with many side orders can be based on that.

For example, there is a long tradition of glossing over the allegedly enormous positive effects of the Olympic Games (or World Cup football championships). This is a good way to get on with those media that don’t look too closely. The IOC propaganda also builds on it.

It is a never-ending cycle in sport and the related organisations, academic institutions and companies: the taxpayers are the ones who suffer, the winners are those who, despite the long-term failure of the Olympics, keep getting into managerial positions and working groups.

I cannot see in the subject area Olympic acquisitions that the sports committee of the Bundestag would have been consistently fulfilled of its control function. Of course, I studied older protocols for this expertise. Some MPs will certainly remember the attempts to question leading DOSB representatives after the failure of Hamburg 2024. Unfortunately, the gentlemen did not have time. And you, dear MEPs, let it happen.

At this point I would like to expressly repeat what I have also often described: The current procedure of the IOC for Olympic applications, New Approach called (combined with The New Normthe implementation, which still refers to old periods of seven years between the Olympic Allocation and orientation), which other experts praise so much, I rate as a completely non -transparent and undemocratic disaster.

The IOC procedure New Approach is less transparent than all procedures in 50 years before.

