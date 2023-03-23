Home Sports Germany, Argentina and Co play in these jerseys.
Sports

Germany, Argentina and Co play in these jerseys.

by admin
Germany, Argentina and Co play in these jerseys.

In a few months, the women’s World Cup will start in Australia and New Zealand. SPOX shows the first Adidas jerseys of some participants, including Germany.

The jerseys can be purchased at the following link: www.adidas.de/frauen-fussball-trikots.

The World Cup starts on July 20th with the opening game between hosts New Zealand and Norway. The DFB women meet Morocco four days later. The other opponents in Group H are Colombia and South Korea.

Argentina – Home Shirt

Argentina – Home Shirt

Germany – Home Shirt

Germany – Home Shirt

Germany – Away Shirt

Germany – Away Shirt

Japan – Home Shirt

Japan – Home Shirt

Japan – Away Shirt

Japan – Away Shirt

Mexico – Away Shirt

  • Despite not qualifying for the finals, the Mexicans still have a place in this list.

Mexico – Away Shirt

Spain – Home Shirt

Spain – Home Shirt

Spain – Away Shirt

Spain – Away Shirt

See also  Peter Prevc spoke up after a gruesome fall. "Sometimes things look bad"

You may also like

Guoan Haikou winter training teenagers performed well_Training_Season_Warm-up match

Mourinho grants 6 days off. Fear Dybala in...

ADAMELLO SKIRAID | Sportdimontagna.com

“History medal for Italy, it will give strength...

Ancona-Cesena: believe in it and fight like the...

Pizza with frankfurters to celebrate Italy-England – Sport

the relationship between basketball and social networks –...

Benzema has a fallback option if he doesn’t...

The heaviest animals in the world, fewer and...

We tend to mirror ourselves too much

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy