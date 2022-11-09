In Germany there is a team that will only play away matches between now and the end of the year. L’ FC Eintracht Bamberg a local team that plays in the Oberliga Bavaria fifth German series (five consecutive victories and second place in the standings behind the leaders Gebenbach ), will have to forget to play the next games at home for the rest of 2022.

You don’t fly on classic brooms like in Harry Potter but the players of the two teams have to juggle and walk astride a plastic tube or a simple broom (not flying, of course). The object of the game is to make the ball pass (“la pluffa”) Through one of the three rings placed at the edge of the pitch. And to end the game it is enough for the seeker of one of the two teams to recover the famous “boccino d’oro“. Unfortunately for the local Bamberg football team the Fuchs Park will be closed due to the Dragonriders Bamberg, which in the last match of the Quidditch championship literally destroyed the playing field. Here are the words of the 30-year-old Bamberg manager, Jan Gernleina fussball.de: “A lot of work will be needed to make the field accessible again. The home matches scheduled will be postponed to next year, we will only play the remaining away matches ”.