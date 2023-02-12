news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FEBRUARY 12 – First defeat of 2023 for Eintracht Frankfurt, Napoli’s rival in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The thud, 0-3 at home against Cologne, is even more thunderous if we take into account that the team coached by Oliver Glasner hadn’t lost in the league since last October 29th.



The first half of today’s match ended 0-0, and the only complaints were for the Frankfurt team not taking advantage of Kolo Muani. But in the second half, Cologne took the lead, led by the Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri, who scored twice, and by Huebers who had opened the scoring with a header from a cross by the Austrian Kainz.



Thus Eintracht missed the opportunity to enter the top 4 of the Bundesliga and is now in sixth place, while Cologne climbs up the table and is now eleventh.



Hertha Berlin is also smiling, who with the 4-1 success over Borussia Moenchengladbach moved into third from bottom place and are therefore no longer in one of the two bottom positions, which mean automatic relegation. (HANDLE).

