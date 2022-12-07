Despite the flop of Qatar 2022, the German federation does not change the coach: ” We have great skills, in two years we can do very well”

Hansi Flick remains at the helm of the German national team despite the flop in Qatar: now it’s also official. The goal now is to try to bring the team back to the top in the next European Championship which will be held in Germany in a year and a half. “We are all convinced that Euro 2024 in our country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany. Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick who will take on this challenge together with his staff ”.

GOAL 2024 — These are the words of Federal President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement following this afternoon’s summit in Frankfurt. The exit of the national team in the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in a row resulted in the first (and at the moment only) consequence of the resignation of Oliver Bierhoff, the manager of all the German national teams: the former AC Milan player in agreement with the the federation has decided to terminate the contract valid until 2024. Flick showed solidarity with his first team partner: “It’s difficult for me to think how the technical and human void left by Bierhoff can be filled. He was also my first interlocutor and friend, with an invaluable trust,” he wrote in a statement on Tuesday. But then he kept his word and didn’t resign, as he had already claimed in Qatar, at the time of the elimination. See also Afghanistan, the Taliban enter Kabul. Italians, off to repatriation - Foreign

And he confirmed the choice, after receiving the support of the federation. “My staff and I are optimistic for the European Championship in our country. As a team we can achieve much more than what we showed in Qatar. We have missed a great opportunity there. We will learn from it. I have faith in the common path agreed today with Bernd Neuendorf and Aki Watzke (Federal Vice President, ed). We all want all of Germany to come together to support the national team ahead of the 2024 tournament.”

December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 19:38)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

