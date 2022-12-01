Home Sports Germany flop, coach Flick: “Did a good job”. And don’t think about resigning
Sports

Germany flop, coach Flick: “Did a good job”. And don’t think about resigning

by admin
Germany flop, coach Flick: “Did a good job”. And don’t think about resigning

After elimination in the group stage, the coach relaunched: “I want to work with the group”. Muller towards farewell to the national team

“Absolute Catasphrophe”. The German media, in the heat, do not mince words. “The myth of the emblematic team of the World Cup has vanished once and for all” alluding to Germany’s historic ability to get to the bottom of the most important and prestigious competition. Now we have to deal with the second consecutive elimination in the group stage (the same in Russia 2018), but coach Hansi Flick does not seem at all willing to fold. At least that’s what he told the network Ard clarifying that: “My coaching team and I did a good job, we prepared the team well, but it wasn’t enough”.

path

However, the elimination did not materialize today, but in the 20 minutes against Japan. The disappointment is huge, but the base is there, the players also need to be developed, I want to work with the group, but the decision about my future doesn’t depend on me”. Of course, but Flick doesn’t really think about resigning. In the meantime, he snaps among the players the stampede towards the hotel, perhaps also driven by a mad desire to go home, leaving everything behind. Laconic Muller: “A real disaster. It’s incredibly bitter for us because our result would have been enough. It’s a feeling of impotence”, then letting some supporters understand that they are at farewell pace with the national team. “We have to examine our consciences” added Havertz, who scored twice.

See also  Ukraine, to see Cagliari Artiom the 14-year-old who fled the war

December 1, 2022 (change December 1, 2022 | 23:48)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Juve capital gains, Elkann-Agnelli interception: “They’ve expanded”

World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil...

Formula 1: homophobic insults to media manager Aston...

Qatar World Cup丨Japanese team 2:1 shocking reversal of...

After the Scottish Open was eliminated, Ding Junhui...

Goal Japan, inside or outside? The 2-1 over...

Qatar World Cup: All-female referee team to debut...

Basketball, Euroleague: Milan – 16 in Vitoria. It’s...

Spanish team coach: Against the Japanese team, he...

Costa Rica-Germany 2-4, both eliminated from the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy