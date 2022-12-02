Home Sports Germany is out of the World Cup group stage again! Muller hints at quitting national team | Goal.com China
Bayern star Thomas Müller has hinted at the possibility of his international goodbyes after yet another World Cup exit for Germany.

Another poor World Cup trip, the German team in Qatar 2022 World Cup in Group E once again stopped in the group stage. After experiencing the madness last night, Japan and Spain advanced to the knockout round of 16 as the first and second place in the group respectively. Although the German team tried their best in the game against Costa Rica and defeated their opponents 4-2, they still paid the price for their poor performance in the first two rounds.

After the game, Germany’s main player and Bayern star Thomas Muller said that he might bid farewell to the international arena.

“If this is my last game for Germany, I would like to say something to the German fans: It has been a great journey. Thank you very much for your support. I always give my best on the field. Sometimes there is joy tears, and sometimes pain.”

“I persisted with love. Now, I need to think about other things.”

Following 2014, this is the second consecutive World Cup in which the German team has been eliminated in the group stage. From 2019 to 2021, Muller was excluded from the national team list by the then coach Loew, but after another failure this time, Muller may choose to withdraw by himself.

If Muller bids farewell to the German national team, then the 33-year-old veteran will leave excellent statistics of 44 goals in 121 appearances.

