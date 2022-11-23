Home Sports Germany-Japan, that’s why 2 can end offside at 2.80: the statistic
Germany-Japan, that's why 2 can end offside at 2.80: the statistic

Germany-Japan, that’s why 2 can end offside at 2.80: the statistic

At 14:00 Germany-Japan: in addition to the classic odds, here is a particular odds on the match in group E

The alternative odds: 2 Offsides

An offside challenge between Germany and Japan: high defense for the Germans and little ability of the Japanese attackers to be found in the right position. Japan in the last 10 games have totaled 21 offsides, an average of 2.1 per game. Germany, on the other hand, is among the European national teams that earns more penalties for offside than its opponents: 23 in the last 10 games, an average of 2.3 per match. Furthermore, Flick has accustomed us to seeing a new “Germany” capable of playing four or three in defense, always with a very high line: a factor that could facilitate the game. Germany favored for the final result but also pay attention to the offsides: at least one offside of the Japanese more than the Germans is quoted at 2.80 with NetBet.

