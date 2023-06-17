Germany: Leon Goretzka defends mouth-to-mouth gesture – “I can’t help him”

The discussion about the One Love armband influenced the German national team’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. Did she also contribute to the embarrassing preliminary round? No, says Leon Goretzka.

Et before the opening game against Japan, there was more discussion about a piece of cloth than about tactics and the possible line-up. Before the ball rolled at the World Cup in Qatar last year, the dominant theme for the German national team was the captain’s armband, which Manuel Neuer will wear. Players and coaches had to position themselves. Before the opening defeat against Japan (1: 2), the German Football Association (DFB) buckled and moved away from the one-love bandage that was actually intended.

Neuer led the team onto the field wearing the FIFA captain’s armband. The players held their fingers in front of their mouths for the obligatory team photo before kick-off. The political discussions permanently overshadowed the appearances of the national team.

According to Leon Goretzka, they should not have had any influence on the weak performance of the team and the embarrassing elimination of the preliminary round. The midfielder, like most of his team-mates, disappointed on the pitch in the three games against Japan, Spain (1-1) and Costa Rica (4-2). “I can’t help anyone who seriously thinks that we were eliminated because of the bandage or the mouth-to-mouth gesture,” Goretzka told the “Spiegel”. The FC Bayern Munich player assured: “The discussions did not distract us from doing our job.”

“I don’t regret it for a second”

The 28-year-old is known for his strong opinions. Again and again he positions himself against racism and xenophobia. For his clear stance, he is repeatedly attacked by supporters of the AfD. “For me it is not an alternative, but a shame for Germany. We have to make it clear to people that we live in a democracy that can’t be broken by anything or anyone,” Goretzka said in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG.

Leon Goretzka has played 51 international matches Source: dpa/Marcus Brandt

Goretzka came on as a substitute when the score was 1-0 in the opening game of the World Cup, played through against Spain and had to go down against Costa Rica at the break (1-0). “I tried to keep all these reports away from me,” assured Goretzka. But he was “clear that such topics pop up when things are going badly in sport. The headwind comes naturally when you position yourself as clearly as I do. I made a conscious decision to also express myself on political and social issues – and I don’t regret it for a second.”