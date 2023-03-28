Home Sports Germany loses the international football match against Belgium 2:3
Sports

Germany loses the international football match against Belgium 2:3

by admin
Germany loses the international football match against Belgium 2:3

AWhen Emre Can hurriedly took off his training shirt next to the substitutes’ bench, it was clear: the German team was on red alert. 28 minutes had just been played, but because the national team was 2-0 behind against Belgium and had to be happy that they only conceded two goals, there was an acute need for action for Hansi Flick.

But that was not all. Even before Can could enter the square, Leon Goretzka sank onto it. He wasn’t the one who was supposed to be substituted, now Lukas Nmecha got an urgent order from the national coach. Goretzka signaled: He wanted to try again, but it was no use. Can also came for Florian Wirtz, Nmecha for Goretzka, who was supposed to give the all-clear later this Tuesday evening: He was confident for the top Bundesliga game of his FC Bayern against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky ) to be fit again.

But at this point there was horror and turmoil in the Cologne stadium, the German team was a case of concern all around. But still: In the good hour that followed, things got much better again, before the break Niclas Füllkrug shortened the lead with a converted hand penalty (44th minute) after early goals from Yannick Carrasco (6th) and Lukaku (9th) for the trained by Domenico Tedesco and until then well adjusted Belgian team.

And in the second half, Flick’s team tried everything against the now strangely lethargic Belgians and came close to equalizing a few times. But then a single well-played attack against the advanced German team was enough for the third goal, this time by Kevin De Bruyne (78th). With the 1: 3, the energy of the generally benevolent audience seemed to follow in addition to the tension, before Serge Gnabry provided another ignition (87th). But it stayed that way.

See also  Serie A in chaos, the mayor of Salerno: "Suspend the championship"

You may also like

FC Barcelona | Ansu Fati’s father is outraged:...

Football, EM qualification: Scotland surprise against Spain

Sevu Reece suffers a cruciate ligament rupture and...

The world’s best result of the season Zhang...

IOC recommends – Russian athletes should be allowed...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Mount, Rashford, Kovacic, Kim...

Scotland 2-0 Spain: Andy Robertson & Steve Clarke...

Poole’s 27 points and key mistakes ruined the...

Basketball: Fourth Euroleague defeat in a row for...

Brooklyn, season over for Ben Simmons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy