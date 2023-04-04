German soccer player Serge Gnabry scored the last goal in the game. (Christian Charisius / dpa / Christian Charisius)

The German national soccer team played against Belgium in Cologne. Niclas Füllkrug and Serge Gnabry scored the goals for Germany. The game was a test game. This means: The teams do not get any points for it.

Lothar Matthäus used to be a soccer player in the German national team. Lothar Matthäus said about the game: The way the German team played in the first half was the worst I’ve ever seen. Hansi Flick is the coach of the German national team. He said: After 30 minutes the German team played better.

In the first country game this year, Germany won 2-0. The game was also a test game. It was a week ago against the country of Peru. Peru is a country in South America.