Germany loses World Cup dress rehearsal against USA

Germany loses World Cup dress rehearsal against USA

NEven without NHL top star Moritz Seider, Germany’s national ice hockey team lost the last World Cup test three days before the start of this year’s tournament in Finland and Latvia. The team of the new national coach Harold Kreis lost 3: 6 (0: 2, 0: 1, 3: 3) against the USA in Munich on Tuesday and received a lesson in efficiency.

The defense of the German team, which was shaken by almost 15 injury-related cancellations, should get in shape for the World Cup thanks to the North American trio with Seider and the arriving Kai Wissmann and Leon Gawanke. However, the attack was late in gaining momentum. Goals from Dominik Kahun from SC Bern (50th minute/55th) and Daniel Fischbuch (57th) from Düsseldorfer EG came too late. “Overall, the team worked hard. We have to make sure that we make better decisions without a target,” Kreis summarized after the German team had also lost an extra time played as a World Cup test and a penalty shootout.

The newly assembled US team, lacking any major NHL stars, was more ripped off, scoring through Ronnie Attard (14′), Drew O’Connor (16’/55′), Conor Garland (33′), Rocco Grimaldi (58′) and Sammy Walker (59′).

Kahun angry, Künast remains confident

“We had enough chances to score ourselves. We have to do better,” said former NHL attacker Kahun in the first third break at Sport1 and MagentaSport. Despite the many cancellations and impressions from Tuesday, DEB sports director Christian Künast does not believe that there is a “problem zone” in attack.

“We have players who have unbelievable potential offensively. World championships are also there so that they then – shall I say – break out. We are confident in our squad. We’ll be smarter after the tournament,” said Künast on the sidelines of the game. In contrast to the defense, there will probably be no more reinforcements from North America in attack.

