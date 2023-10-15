Friendly match – Phil Kruger scored a goal and Germany came back to beat the United States 3-1

CCTV News: At 3:00 on October 15th, Beijing time, the 2023 International Football Friendly Match kicked off with the United States going head-to-head against Germany. It was a thrilling match filled with exciting moments. In the end, Germany emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3-1, thanks to an impressive comeback in the second half. The game marked a promising start for Germany’s new coach, Nagelsmann.

The match began with both teams displaying their skills and determination on the field. In the 10th minute, Wirtz delivered a well-executed cross, which was met by Gross. The German player unleashed a powerful long-range shot that unfortunately hit the post.

As the first half progressed, the United States took the lead. In the 26th minute, Pulisic showcased his offensive prowess, breaking through multiple defenders and curling a shot into the blind spot to give his team a 1-0 advantage over Germany.

However, Germany refused to be discouraged and quickly mounted a comeback. In the 38th minute, Sane dribbled expertly along the field before passing the ball to Gundogan. Sane failed to convert the subsequent shot, but Gundogan seized the opportunity and followed up with a successful shot, leveling the scoreline at 1-1.

With the game tied, the second half started with Germany determined to secure a win. In the 57th minute, Musiala skillfully delivered a cross, which was perfectly capitalized on by Gosens. Phil Kruger spun around and struck the ball into the back of the net, giving Germany a 2-1 advantage.

Germany continued to dominate the game, and in the 60th minute, Musiala once again played a crucial role. His attacking prowess caused chaos in the United States‘ defense, allowing Phil Kruger to find the back of the net again, this time with an empty goal. The scoreboard now read 3-1 in favor of Germany.

Despite their best efforts, the United States couldn’t find a way to close the gap and Germany maintained their lead until the final whistle. The match concluded with a 3-1 victory for Germany, much to the delight of their new coach, Nagelsmann, who will surely be pleased with his team’s performance.

This friendly match served as a valuable opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and assess their players ahead of future challenges. The exciting clash between the United States and Germany provided football fans with a thrilling display of skill, tactics, and determination.

