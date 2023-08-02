Home » Germany under pressure in Group H
Germany under pressure in Group H

The German soccer players will play against South Korea at the World Cup in Australia on Thursday for a place in the round of 16. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team can no longer win Group H on their own.

Going into the final day of the group stage, Colombia are six points ahead of Germany and Morocco, who both have three points after beating Germany 2-1. The German team can progress with a win, maybe even a draw is enough.

South Korea is pointless and goalless so far and is going into the game against the runners-up European champions in Brisbane as outsiders. The match can be seen live from 12.00 p.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

The parallel game between Colombia and Morocco can also be seen live on ORF Sport + and Livestream from 12 noon. Here, too, transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

