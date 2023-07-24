Germany vs. Morocco live updates: Germany leads 4-0

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) as Germany is taking on Morocco in a Group H tilt at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Germany has been a juggernaut for years on the world stage, and the two-time World Cup champions enter this year’s tournament ranked second in the world rankings. Germany will be counting on midfielder Lina Magull and goalkeeper Merle Frohms for leadership if it hopes to continue its streak of having never conceded to an African nation in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco is ranked 72nd in the world, according to FIFA, and is making its first World Cup appearance. However, the Atlas Lionesses are playing well as of late, having allowed just four goals in their past seven matches.

Follow our live coverage below!

Germany vs. Morocco

54′: Extending the lead

Things went from bad to worse for Morocco as it inadvertently poked the ball into the back of its own net following a German corner.

53′: Reversed!

Morroco thought it’d collected its first ever World Cup goal, but Anissa Lahmari’s shot was taken off the board due to an offside.

46′: Trifecta!

In Germany’s opening offensive sequence of the second half, Klara Bühl extended its lead to 3-0, sending in a laser shot off her right foot.

Germany’s Klara Buhl scores goal vs. Morocco in 46′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Germany’s Klara Buhl scoring a goal against Morocco in the 46′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

41′: Called back

Morocco played its way into the attacking third in a counter attempt, but Fatima Tagnaout was called offside.

38′: POPP-ING OFF!

Alexandra Popp scored her second goal of the game, this one coming late in the first half on another header. The impressive goal gave Germany a 2-0 lead.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp scores a goal vs. Morocco

Watch Germany’s Alexandra Popp score a goal against Morocco in the 38′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

32′: That one won’t count

Sara Däbritz got past Morocco’s defense and appeared to give Germany a 2-0 advantage, but she was caught offside.

24′: From long distance

Morocco was not shy about creating offense for itself, and had no problem firing off shots from deep distances.

11′: GOAL!

Germany wasted little time getting on the board as captain Alexandra Popp scored on a beautiful header to put Germany up, 1-0. It marked the fastest goal scored up to this point in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp scores a goal vs. Morocco

Watch Germany’s Alexandra Popp score a goal against Morocco in the 11′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Making history

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina is set to make history as she will be the first player to ever wear a hijab at a FIFA Women’s World Cup!

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany Morocco

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

