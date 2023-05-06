Germany vs Ukraine – “fan-friendly” kick-off at 6pm

Status: 05/05/2023 1:36 p.m

The game of the German national soccer team against Ukraine will start unusually early. The German Football Association (DFB) wants to get closer to the fans again.

The 1000th international match of the German national soccer team on June 12 in Bremen against the Ukraine will kick off at 6 p.m. The earlier kick-off time of the benefit game for those suffering from the Russian war of aggression is part of the strategy to reach out more to the fans and younger audiences.

“Finally another international match at 6 p.m.! We are especially looking forward to our young fans” , national coach Hansi Flick was quoted in a statement by the German Football Association. Everyone could be there, that’s a “beautiful and important sign” , said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf. The fact that, after difficult negotiations with its partners, the association had succeeded in agreeing to these “ Wish “to fulfill, make him” stolz “.

Völler: “Give young fans the opportunity”

The driver of the decision is the new national team director Rudi Völler. “Even if the hurdles are high” said Völler, the goal is family-friendly kick-off times, “to give our young fans in particular the opportunity to experience a game live in the stadium or in front of the television” . The TV stations, which pay a lot of money for the rights, prefer to show them to the so-called Prime Time. The European Football Union wants that too.

After the duel with Ukraine, two more international matches are on the program at the end of the season in June: on June 16, the selection of national coach Hansi Flick will meet Poland in Warsaw (8.45 p.m. / ARD), four days later in Gelsenkirchen on Colombia (8.45 p.m Clock).