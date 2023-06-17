Germany vs. Ukraine: The DFB-Elf in individual criticism

Status: 06/12/2023 8:55 p.m

They should practice the back three again with the German national team. After all, Niclas Füllkrug did what he always does at the DFB. The individual criticism.

Tor – Kevin Trapp: Made his seventh international match, the first after 15 months – only it was a thankless game for a goalkeeper: Trapp got four shots on his goal, but conceded three goals. It wasn’t his fault.

Defense – Antonio Ruediger: In the national team, Rüdiger is scheduled to be the chief of defence, but he was rarely the boss against Ukraine, so he didn’t differ much from his teammates. They should practice the back three again with the German national team. He, too, was taken by surprise by the through passes and switching actions of the Ukraine. Had bad luck later when he was shot by Mudryk and scored an own goal (23rd minute). Strong his long ball on Havertz, which resulted in a goal.

ADefense – Matthias Ginter: Ginter will remember a scene from the 56th minute. Julian Brandt played a half-high ball back to Ginter, that wasn’t clever. Then Ginter failed to take the ball in his own penalty area, Dovbyk got the ball, served Tsygankov – goal for Ukraine. It was not a good international match for Ginter, this time the central man in a back three that rarely gave security. But which national player could claim the opposite of himself on this summer evening?

Defense – Nico Schlotterbeck (up to 46th): Played in the back three on the left and showed that he can do a lot with the ball. Once found it was the 36th minute, room after room, when he played a pass that even Beckenbauer would have been proud of. Only the passes are not the core business of a central defender. Boldly defended up front but sometimes forgot about Ukrainians behind him. Before the 1:2 he let Tymchyk pull away, just before the break also Jarmolenko. Germany was lucky there. National coach Flick took him out at halftime, which was not a surprise.

Midfield – Marius Wolf (until 62nd): Started strong and was instrumental in putting Germany ahead, his shot kneeling Fulkrug over the line. It should remain the best scene of Dortmunder Wolf. Opponent Mudryk not only ran away from him once, national coach Flick Wolf made the switch after an hour.

Midfield – Leon Goretzka (up to 62nd): Started surprisingly as a six, tried to structure without creating structure. Had his most striking scene on the offensive when he shot from the edge of the box in the 29th minute and missed the goal at the top right by just centimeters.

Midfield – Joshua Kimmich: Played eighth this time, mostly in front of Goretzka, and had a lot on the ball. One of his chip balls behind the opposing defense initiated the lead. As so often, he was the ball distributor, but he has shone more. Scored in added time when he converted a penalty to make it 3-3.

midfield – Julian Brandt (until 71st): Made his 40th international match and was in the starting XI for the first time under national coach Flick. Brandt then started well, he was on the move a lot and played some good passes. But two were weak: in the creation of the 1-1 equalizer, he looked for Kimmich, but only found one Ukrainian. And before the 1:3, Brandt played a half-high ball into his own penalty area, Ginter couldn’t process the pass. You have to put it this way: Brandt didn’t use his starting eleven chances.

Midfield – David Raum (until 71st): The 3-5-2 system tested by national coach Hans Flick suits him, there he can play to his strengths in the offensive game on the left side and at the same time has someone behind him who can cushion his weaknesses in defense. At least in theory. In practice, Raum hit the side netting after one of his dashes, it was his best move. Later he lost the ball in midfield, this action resulted in the 1:2, it was his worst action.

Attack – Leroy Sane: Sometimes showed what a talented footballer he is. Just like in the 45th + 2 minute when he kicked a free kick from 20 meters. The shooting technique was a dream, the crossbar trembled, but no goal was scored. It was his most conspicuous scene, but it was also sometimes conspicuously inconspicuous.

Attack – Niclas Füllkrug (until 46th): If there was a winner that evening, it was Niclas Füllkrug. Didn’t make an outstanding international match, but when things got dangerous in the first half, he was usually involved. Like in the 6th minute, when he deflected a shot from Wolf with his knee and put it into the goal. It was his seventh goal in seven internationals. Can you do that?

Attack – Kai Havertz (from 46th): Took a while to get into the game but then showed his class. Shot just wide of the goal (64′) and then scored in the closing stages with a shot from a tight angle (83′). Later he got the penalty, which Kimmich converted to equalize. It was an application for a place in the starting eleven of the national coach Flick.

Defense – Lukas Klostermann (from 46th): Came in for Schlotterbeck after the break but then showed he can take on Mudryk in the sprint. Otherwise rarely noticed, but remained without major errors.

midfield – Jonas Hofmann (from 62nd): Came for Wolf after just under an hour, but played much more offensively. Had a good scene right away when he sent Klostermann and thus initiated a chance from Musiala. It remained his most striking scene, then subsided.

Midfield – Jamal Musiala (from 62nd): Didn’t take long to get into the game. Once showed how good he is with the ball as he spun around several Ukrainians and then shot. But this time he was not involved in the decisive actions, that was Havertz and Kimmich.

Midfield – Florian Wirtz (from 71st): Replaced Brandt in the closing stages but remained inconspicuous.

Midfield – Benjamin Henrichs (from 71st): Came in for space but couldn’t use the remaining twenty minutes or so to draw attention to himself.