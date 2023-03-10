Home Sports Germany without a chance against Denmark after the World Cup
LPoor defense, harmless attack: Ten months before the start of the home European Championship, Germany’s handball pros had to put up with a strong mood dampener in the bitter 23:30 (11:16) defeat against world champion Denmark. In the duel with the three-time champion on Thursday evening, the team of national coach Alfred Gislason could not build on the sometimes convincing World Cup appearances and revealed considerable deficits. In front of 4644 spectators in Aalborg, Juri Knorr was the best German thrower with five goals. To make matters worse, Knorr is now threatened with retirement: He left the field in the final phase and held onto his right thigh.

“The Danes were superior in every respect in defense and attack. We couldn’t keep up,” said Gislason. Captain Johannes Golla was even clearer: “We surrendered too easily today and didn’t bring our quality to the table. Unfortunately, relatively little has been achieved. The way we presented ourselves was not okay.”

The chance to do better comes quickly for Germany: Because the second meeting of the two teams takes place on Sunday (2:15 p.m. on ZDF) in Hamburg.

At the first appearance after the respectable fifth place at the World Cup, the DHB selection had to do without the sick backcourt player Julian Köster. The 22-year-old was mainly missing in defence, which was rarely accessed. The German defense was often overwhelmed against the pace of play by the Danes, who were missing numerous stars such as goalkeeper Niklas Landin, director Rasmus Lauge and captain Mikkel Hansen.

Poor throw rate

After a good twelve minutes, the DHB team was already five goals behind at 5:10. Gislason responded with a time out in which to shake up his charges. “Guys, we’re not fully there. That’s not enough,” criticized the national coach.

But things didn’t go well in attack either. Knorr, who had shone with tricks and goals at the World Cup, could hardly provide impetus and also missed two seven meters in the first half. Ten minutes before the break, Gislason took the young German star off the floor from Bundesliga leaders Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Marian Michalczik, who had subsequently slipped into the squad for the injured Luca Witzke, came on for Knorr.

