Germany’s failed top talent: Fiete Arp – “Then the arguments are missing”

Holstein Kiel attacker Fiete Arp is self-critical about the course of his career so far. “If you didn’t make it under five coaches in three different teams, then you lack the arguments if you’re honest with yourself,” the 23-year-old told the “Kieler Nachrichten”: “In the past it was always like that, that everyone was waiting for the knot to burst, including me. But that didn’t happen.”

Arp scored his first Bundesliga goal in October 2017 at the age of 17 and is still the youngest goalscorer in Hamburger SV Bundesliga history. In the same year he was awarded the Fritz Walter Medal in gold as the greatest DFB talent of the year 2000. In 2019 he moved to Bayern Munich. However, he was unable to assert himself in Munich and went to Kiel permanently after a loan deal in the summer of 2022. His contract there expires next year. That’s why he “definitely” feels pressure, said Arp.

In order to get in shape for the new season, the attacker trained a lot during the summer break. “There’s nothing that helps except work,” said Arp. “I want to get to the point where things can be taken for granted. I need the necessary rest for that, and I have to work for it.”

