original title:German team Neuer, Gretzka test positive for new crown, miss UEFA Nations League games

Xinhua News Agency, Berlin, September 21 (Reporter Liu Yang) The German Football Association issued an announcement on the 21st that German internationals Neuer and Gretzka tested positive for the new crown virus that day, and they will miss the next two games. Europa League matches.

The announcement stated that Gretzka, 27, and Neuer, 36, had left the hotel where the German national team was training and were quarantined. All other players and team staff tested negative that day. In the next few days, the close contacts of the two players will be tested every day.

Germany will play against Hungary at home on the 23rd and away against England on the 26th in the UEFA Europa League.

Neuer and Goretzka, who play for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, both participated in the team’s Oktoberfest last weekend. It is not the first time that Neuer has been infected with the new crown virus. On January 2 this year, Bayern issued an announcement saying that Neuer and other club players were diagnosed.

