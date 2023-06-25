Germany’s non-swimmer problem: “It’s sad to see an 11-year-old’s stomach sticking out”

The DLRG, the German Swimming Association and former sports stars like Franziska van Almsick have been pointing out the increasing number of non-swimmers, grievances, false security and the risks for a long time. As early as 2020, DLRG President Achim Haag said at an expert hearing in the Bundestag Sports Committee when it came to the financing problems of swimming pools: “Germany, a country of non-swimmers” – the wording was not too far from reality.

It can now be seen that the corona crisis has exacerbated this trend. This brings with it a glaring safety problem – especially when the temperatures rise and people want to get out to the lakes.

