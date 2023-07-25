Germany’s opponents Colombia with a commanding opening victory at the women’s World Cup

The German coach Inka Grings is about to reach the round of 16 with Switzerland at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After beating Norway 0-0 in Hamilton on Tuesday, the Swiss lead Group A with four points from two games. A draw in the last group game against hosts New Zealand is enough to advance.

The Scandinavians, who have not won so far, will have to tremble and win their final duel with the Philippines in any case to maintain their chance of reaching the round of 16. They started off 1-0 with New Zealand, who lost 1-0 to the Philippines on Tuesday.

Even before the start of the game, Norway had to cope with a severe failure. Offensive power Ada Hegerberg, world footballer of 2018, pulled her groin while warming up and only watched the game from the bench. What she saw was tenuous for a long time. In front of 10,769 fans, neither the initially more offensive Swiss nor the Norwegians had good chances to score.

Colombia wins easily

The defenses also dominated in the second half, even though Norway created two chances through star players Caroline Graham Hansen and Frida Maanum. However, there was no hit.

Meanwhile, Germany’s next group opponents, Colombia, managed an unchallenged opening win. The runners-up in the Copa America won 2-0 (2-0) against South Korea with former Frankfurt coach Colin Bell in Sydney, Australia, and after the DFB women’s success against Morocco (6-0) ranks second in Group H.

Catalina Usme (30′, hand penalty) and Colombia’s only 18-year-old exceptional player Linda Caicedo (39′) scored for the South Americans. On Sunday (11.30 a.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s World Cup and on ARD) the three-time World Cup participant has to play against the German team in what may be the decisive game for group victory.

South Korean Casey Phair wrote World Cup history. At the age of 16 years and 26 days, the daughter of an American father and a Korean mother came on after 78 minutes and became the youngest player at a World Cup. She surpassed the record set by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who played at the 1999 World Cup aged 16 years and 34 days.

Prior to the tournament, Colombia caused a stir after a friendly against Ireland was abandoned for being too harsh. The team were also physically robust against South Korea, but also benefited from the opponent’s mistakes: Seo-Yeon Shim played the ball clearly with his hand before the penalty kick, while goalkeeper Young-Geul Yoon let the ball slip through Caicedo’s long-range shot.

The technically adept Asians of national coach Bell, who led the women of 1. FFC Frankfurt (today Eintracht) to victory in the Champions League in 2015, played well at the start, but missed a great chance to catch up before the break. After the change of sides, South Korea developed far too little danger.

Turn to the Colombian party: Catalina Usme (2nd from right) has scored : Photo: AP

Philippines surprise New Zealand

Co-hosts New Zealand suffered their first setback. After the 1-0 win at the start against Norway, there was a surprising 0-1 (0-1) defeat against the Philippines on Tuesday. In Wellington, Sarina Bolden scored the only goal in a hard-fought game in the 24th minute. Her header was also the Philippines’ first shot on goal at a World Cup.

At the start of Group A, the Philippines lost 2-0 to the Swiss coached by Inka Grings. Before the last group game against Norway, they can still dream of progressing. New Zealand contests its group final against Switzerland, which is expected to be stronger. It threatens to end in the preliminary round.

After Bolden’s somewhat flattering lead, New Zealand pressed vehemently for the equaliser, but missed a number of opportunities. Jacqui’s hand was the best in the second half, hitting the inside of the post. Shortly thereafter, their supposed header goal to make it 1-1 was disallowed for offside after a video evidence decision.

