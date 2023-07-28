Germany’s U19 juniors defeat France in the European Championship semi-finals

Status: 07/28/2023 02:46 am

While the German national team is still early in the tournament at the World Cup, the youngsters will be fighting for the title on Sunday: The German U19s have reached the European Championship final in Belgium.

Striker Franziska Kett from champion Bayern Munich shot the German U19 juniors into the final of the European Football Championship in Belgium. The 18-year-old scored the winning goal in the 115th minute in the 3-2 (0-2, 2-2) after extra time against France. On Sunday (07/30/2023, 5.30 p.m.) it is against Spain for the title.

Late equalization leads to overtime

The German team started the tournament with two convincing victories against Austria (6:0) and Belgium (2:0), only against the Netherlands did they lose 1:3 at the end of the group. That’s how it went against the strong French women, who had flown through the tournament with three wins up to that point.

The highly regarded French women were already two goals ahead at half-time thanks to captain Louna Ribadeira’s double strike (18′, 21′). But with passion, great goals and absolute will, Germany came back into the game and, after goals by Jella Veit (57th) and Pauline Platner (90th + 3), forced extra time, in which Franziska Kett scored the golden one in the 115th minute scored a goal in the final.

The last title was won in 2011

Germany is the record holder with six titles among the U19 juniors, but the last triumph was a long time ago: in 2011 a selection led by today’s World Cup player Kathrin Hendrich won the trophy. Spain prevailed last year.