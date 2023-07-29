Germany’s women’s soccer World Cup opponents Colombia: no kickers

The tabloid had its scandal: Because Colombian footballers, according to their Irish opponents, started too hard in a friendly before the World Cup and the Europeans stopped the game, the German newspapers in particular looked shocked at the Colombian national team, which is largely unknown in Europe. The group opponents of the German national team (Sunday, 11.30 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s football World Cup and on ARD) were stamped: brutal football, kickers, Alexandra Popp and Co. were in danger, it was read there.

Along with the Brazilians, Colombia’s women are considered to be the strongest team in Latin America. The players from the Andean nation have caught up massively in recent years. At the Copa América on home soil, the Colombians were only stopped by Brazil last year. In “a strong final” as the Swedish coach Pia Sundhage judged.

If it’s true that the playing style of a national team also provides information about the social conditions in the country, then it should be clear why the Colombians sometimes put their elbows out on the pitch. Women and girls have a particularly difficult time in the South American country. Female guerrilla fighters have been abused by their own far-left commanders, the latest Truth Commission report revealed.

“Bringing joy to Colombia”

Far-right paramilitaries and the drug mafia view women as commodities and use sexual violence to exercise power. The rights of indigenous and Afro-Colombian women and those living in slums or in the countryside are often trampled upon by men. In such a social environment, it’s better to throw out your elbows to protect yourself. Otherwise nobody does that.

Quite a few of the players come from rural areas, have fought their way into the team and to the top of South American football against adverse economic and social resistance. The fact that the Europeans turn up their noses because things are a bit more rustic does not do the playfully and mentally strong Colombians justice. Many are street footballers in the best sense of the word and draw their strength and motivation from giving their long-suffering nation a few beautiful moments.

“We want to do our best to bring joy to Colombia,” said Linda Caicedo. A 2-0 win against South Korea followed, in which the Colombians, like their opponents, only saw two yellow cards. In the duel between the South American runners-up and the European runners-up, it could now be a matter of winning the group. “Now it’s time to give the country back everything it’s waiting for,” said exceptional player Catalina Usme.

The German players are more relaxed than the excited media about the Colombians’ playing style, which is physically strong but internationally considered to be quite acceptable. It is important to counteract it.

