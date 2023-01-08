Home Sports Gervonta Davis beats Garcia to remain lightweight champion
Gervonta Davis beats Garcia to remain lightweight champion

Gervonta Davis beats Garcia to remain lightweight champion

A left foot from Davis opens a wound in the eye of the Dominican who is forced to stop: now his record speaks of zero defeats and 28 victories, of which 26 by knockout

At the Capitol One Arena in Washington, 28-year-old “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis beat WBA super featherweight titleholder Hector Luis Garcia by technical knockout in the ninth round, thus retaining his crown. After Garcia’s strong start, Davis took charge of the match and in the eighth round, after a timeout for a ringside brawl, Gervonta hit the Dominican with a venomous left foot that opened a wound near his eye . In his corner Garcia would later say, “I can’t see anymore,” so referee Earl Brown officially stopped the fight with seconds left in round nine. Davis, who had been arrested just two days earlier for domestic violence, later revealed: “When I hit him I realized I hurt him badly, but Garcia is a fighter so he didn’t want to show it.” Gervonta then brings his record to 28 wins and zero losses with 26 knockouts.

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 12:23 am)

