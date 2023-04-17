Gesa Felicitas Krause: How pregnancy and sport can be combined

Kthere are just four weeks left before she will give birth to her first child. That’s why the expectant mother didn’t go on the gentle cycle. That would not suit Gesa Felicitas Krause either. What many women who are in the same situation as you cannot imagine is normal for them.

Germany’s most successful runner of the still young century has to move – and that’s better than too little. Despite her now perfectly round stomach and the fact that she has gained a good ten kilograms. She carefully coordinated her extensive fitness program with her trainer Wolfgang Heinig and the doctors.