Who starts well… is halfway through salvation. 2023 gets off to a good start under the Gesteco brand: with the Eagles’ victory over Mantua in the first match of the new year. In front of the friendly public, coach Pillastrini’s boys impose themselves without worries, building their success from the first minutes of the match, thanks to the exploits of Clarke, author of 18 points, – however he came out battered from the match in the third quarter, probable contracture – and Dell’Agnello (16).

With Nikolic out of the game due to a flu attack, it is the former Bergamo player, at the start, who takes charge of the opponent’s weight under the planks. In defense, of course. But why not, even in attack. There where, in the first quarter, the number 77 rages by slashing, stinging foil. A semi-hook and it’s 9-5, another and the Eagles fly to +6 in the 5th minute. Behind, the wing daughter of art holds up and even manages to take a breakthrough. Front change and Pepper invoice.

With him, shortly after, the usual dell’Agnello, implacable. He struggles in the paint, the traffic is heavy. The Ueb therefore also beats cash from 6.75 with Clarke, for 20-7. Miles slowly shortens (22-14); Mouaha then steals the ball from him and puts things right, at the siren on 10′: 26-14.

However, the density of guests in the area, on the opposite side, is starting to make itself felt. Battistini, from the bench, fueled with difficulty, while Janelidze, for Mantova, is already on the ball. And he opens a partial then certified by Miles’ bomb, valid for 29-27 in the 15th minute. In apnea, Cividale relies on his gunslinger. The one sought, wanted, inserted in the ducal mechanisms over the last few weeks: Clarke shoots, triples with a foul, 35-27.

But that’s just the beginning. Next action, American ball: if he feels it, that shot runs through his veins. He tries it, from the dribble: +3. Him again: penetration and 40-27. But hey, Rota is there too. With the new haircut, it’s a little less noticeable.

But, unlike the good Samson, the point guard has only lost a few strands, certainly not his talent. Which includes a suffocating defense: by stealing the ball from Miles, the “magician” of Portogruaro serves Miani the +15 ball. There is a long break. Break from which Clarke comes out very hot, easily extracting another bomb (49-31).

Miani extends for the fan, Dell’Agnello makes +23. But the evening in via Perusini is still long. An inspired Veronesi stings from the perimeter, on two occasions. The margin between the two teams narrows, Clarke is forced out. Miles from the line makes -12, Rota answers him with free throws of 61-47. We arrive at the fourth set: we see Clarke on the bench again. On the field, compatriot Pepper plays with the pivot foot: 63-47.

Miles from the corner fails the triple of hope, his mistake mirror of the bad evening experienced by the American; from the same distance, however, Battistini strikes. Once, twice. The Eagles regain altitude (71-51), fly high. Too much for the Stings. Who finally see Rota and his companions overturn the -5 of the first leg by excess. —

