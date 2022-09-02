Much more than just a pre-season tournament. Were it not because the Memorial Mario Bortoluzzi – ButanGas Trophy, starting today in Lignano, represents the first official engagement of the Eagles after the triumphal epilogue of last season. Were it not because, the one on the pitch tonight, will be the team that will face the first A2 championship in the young history of the club of president Davide Micalich. Therefore, the expectation around the ducal environment is great; fascinating, after all, is the quadrangular that awaits the team of coach Stefano Pillastrini on the parquet of the municipal sports hall in Viale Europa.

BIND

In addition to the Eagles, the Croatians of Skrljevo, as well as two teams included this year in the Girone Rosso, the same as the Gesteco: the Rivierabanca basketball Rimini and Unieuro Forlì. The latter, in particular, will be the team that captain Chiera and his companions will have to face in the semifinal scheduled for tonight at 21.15. Appetizer to the expected confrontation, the other semifinal, Rimini-Skrljevo at 7pm. Tomorrow the final phase of the event, with the final for 3rd place at 5pm and the final scheduled at 7.15pm.

THE OPPONENT

On the eve of the Lignano memorial, the dispute over the hiring of the second foreigner on the roster is taking place in the Forlì home. The American Donovan Jackson, in fact, was not considered suitable by the medical staff of the Romagna club following a knee injury recently suffered by the player during a game of the Mexican championship. Meanwhile, the club of President Nicosanti has entrusted the US Nik Raivio: the guard, for the moment, is attached to the first team for the training sessions.

EVE

The ducal team is fully presented. Important match, although not because of the score that will emerge at the end of the same. Coach Pillastrini underlined this yesterday: «We know very well that the matches of the Bortoluzzi memorial have no importance in terms of results. We are in the midst of athletic work, we have used all the time available so far to try to get into a good physical condition and play together in attack. We are emotionally charged; our desire is to start well and use the ButanGas trophy as a starting point for our growth ».

TICKETS

Ticket office open today from 6pm and Saturday from 4pm. Tickets can also be purchased online, on the VivaTicket circuit. Live TV on Telefriuli.