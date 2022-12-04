«Romagna mia», intones Gesteco at the end of the match that saw the Ueb triumph in front of Rimini. After Forlì, here is another external joy for Rota and his companions. Still in Romagna, but at the PalaFlaminio, facility in which the decisive factor was the American Clarke, author of the points able to allow the Eagles to take flight at the end of a match lived for a long time in apnea.

In fact, the home team starts immediately strong in the opening stages of the match. He relies on his Americans: Ogbeide counters, Johnson shoots from the bow. And yet, even the Eagles can show off a duo from the New Continent as a quintet. It was then Pepper who signed the first Ueb advantage in the 4th minute (5-6). And therefore to give the la for Clarke’s draw: the former Scafati is released by slipping two triples and bringing his to 5-12. Pepper returns to the chair: his raids yield the ducal brand 12-15. However, coach Pillastrini’s team suffers under the bridge, where Ogbeide is sedated with difficulty. The Canadian crushes the 14-17, then returns to flex his muscles for the 24-22 Rbr. Battistini impacts, Anumba takes charge of the new break of the hosts (29-26).

On the other hand, Micalich serves, Dell’Agnello thanks: 31-29 in the 6th minute. Rota even surpasses from 6.70 meters, but Ogbeide overflows, uncontainable, due to the new change at the helm of the duel. Johnson breaks the delay (36-33) then draws the assist for Rimini’s +5. Before the break, Masciadri breaks: 41-33.

Thus, the red and white team comes out better from the changing rooms. Ogbeide leads the Rbr to 47-36, then invents for Johnson: triple and Cividale at -12. Johnson again: 52-39, eagles sinking into the waters of the coast.

Once again the award-winning company Pepper-Clarke teased them: the couple in fact have the merit of putting Gesteco back in touch with the hosts: 52-45 in the 26th minute. Johnson, however, is on fire and drives the Ueb back into the depths. Those in which oxygen is scarce and it is difficult to see the light. Thus he fails to score, Cividale, at the start of the fourth set. The same goes for Rimini, which however can count on an ally: the stopwatch. In fact, the minutes go by and the margin placed on the division of the two teams shows no sign of diminishing.

Of twelve points the passive: Rota does his to reduce him to 34′ (62-55), Dell’Agnello and Mouaha support him, -5. Johnson is there, on the opposite side, ready to respond from the perimeter. Ogbeide then bends the iron with the two-handed 66-57: game over? Not for Clarke, who finds the -4 Gesteco from the arch. 3′ from the end. In a competitive trance, number 15 opens fire again: bam, ducal overtaking. Then enter and stretch, of experience. With talent. Does Tassinari draw? No problem, Clark(e) Kent will take care of it. The Arkansas Superman has now decided to win it alone: ​​69-72. The end? Not at all. Because Cividale does everything to give the Romagnoli the triple victory. Triple that, however, Johnson doesn’t score. Siren, curtain and party for the Gialloblù fans present.