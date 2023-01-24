CIVIL. Ice in the veins: this is how Gesteco Cividale resisted the heat of the Fossa. Del PalaDozza: facility that the Eagles managed to conquer on Sunday. Palace that he, Roberto Chiacig, knows well, having experienced it firsthand, as a player, even as an opponent.

Cividalese, ex Fortitudo and Virtus Bologna, “Ghiaccio” has pleasantly welcomed the success with which his fellow citizens have returned to Friuli. Without even too much surprise.

Were you able to watch the game live?

«Unfortunately I was playing too, but already in the evening, after the match, I learned of the result. Basically Cividale came from a positive streak of three victories, after as many defeats that arrived in a rather daring way. Without those stops, today the team would be even higher in the standings ».

In your opinion, could fifth place be close to them?

«Their current position is already very positive, if it weren’t because we’re talking about a rookie team in A2. So far, Cividale’s journey is applause. As mentioned, there was a risk of finding themselves in the top three, but the impact with a new category is never easy, they’re doing really well. Coach Pillastrini is doing a more than excellent job».

Let’s go back to Sunday’s challenge. At the PalaDozza you played with it a lot: how difficult is it to come out unscathed?

«As a veteran, having played on both the Effe side and the Virtus side, I can say that playing at the PalaDozza is a wonderful experience. It was when the two formations both played in Serie A, but I’m sure it is even now. Fortitudo fans are always there, for better or for worse. They are an audience that makes you feel its presence throughout the meeting. As an opponent, it’s not easy to cope with them too, because they are a fan base that puts you in awe. But for a player it’s still nice, everyone should have the opportunity to play in such stages ».

However, nothing to do with the derbies he was able to play in Greece.

«When I was at AEK, in the derbies with Panathinaikos there were 20,000 people, in fact. There the famous drachmas came to you from the stands. These are experiences that shape you. But although in Italy there are few such large arenas, in the small one I believe that even playing in front of four or five thousand people is an important experience».

What is the effect of seeing your Cividale up there?

“I’m pleased, of course. Years ago it would have been unthinkable to even have a top-level team in Cividale. But now there is this reality, a reality that is doing very well. Against Bologna they were good: I hope they continue to experience emotions like those felt on Sunday, they deserve it. The victory over Fortitudo, then, came after the success against Pistoia, a team built to win».

And in both matches the USA Clarke, crushed, had to stay in the pits.

“His absence, in my opinion, mattered relatively. Because when a formation has balance, plays well together, with an effective defense, when its elements manage to play for each other aiming towards the same goal, absences are felt less. If you then lose, you do so but with a narrow margin. Coach Pillastrini’s is a group with more or less famous guys who want to play, to make it clear that they can have their say against anyone». —

© breaking latest news