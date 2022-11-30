CIVIL. An “x” to cross out that thirty, then here it is, peeking out on the calendar: the page for the month of December. The one who will also lead the Eagles towards the end of the calendar year. And sunny, bright 2022 has been experienced by the gialloblù up to now: the goal of the ducal club, therefore, can only now consist in closing its financial statements along the same lines. Positively: forfeiting, why not, more points and more joys in this A2 championship.

Five meetings planned along the juncture that separates the eagles from the new year; five matches with which the Ueb will try to consolidate its position in the standings, now far from the most dangerous areas, as well as its surprise status in the cadet tournament. So it starts on Sunday, from 18, with the home commitment of Rinascita Basket Rimini, a team fresh from the good victory obtained against Chieti in the last round.

Time to return from Romagna, therefore, and it will immediately be a derby. Next Wednesday, in fact, the Apu will arrive at the PalaGesteco for the rematch of the match already staged at the Carnera, in the Supercoppa group stage. Space then for the away match on Sunday 11 December: destination San Severo. The one against the Apulians will be a challenge in the (recent) past for Dalton Pepper, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 season in the Allianz shirt, leading the yellow and black team to the play-off quarter-finals.

On 18 December, therefore, off to the last first leg, as well as the last appearance of the year for the Ueb on their own turf. Umana Chiusi will be, for the occasion, the opponent of Rota and his companions: the Tuscans, at the moment, travel in the last place of the draw, at four odds, together with Ravenna and Chieti. In Chieti, therefore, the 2022 by Gesteco will end, with the match scheduled for Wednesday 21 December in front of the Caffè Mokambo.