Enchanting Gesteco: he wins and gives himself another magical evening. In front of Ravenna the men of coach Pillastrini return to victory and maintain the internal unbeatenness.

It ends 80-70 at PalaGesteco at the end of a match in which the Gialloblù team had fun and convinced. He has bewitched the guests with his wand. Sometimes it was Nikolic who held it, sometimes Mouaha. Sometimes the rest of the ducal band.

A few hours after the death of Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s beloved Hagrid, it is the wizard Rota who pays homage to him with his spells. Already at the start of the game: his triple, on the siren, which unlocks the markings for the eagles. The play is then repeated for the Ueb brand 10-6.

On the opposite front, meanwhile, the Ravenna giant Lewis finds bread for his teeth with Nikolic’s opposition. The ducal pivot in fact pulls out the muscles and contributes to the first Gesteco extension.

Rocky, the Serbian also appears in attack scoring 12-6 at 5 ‘: on an assist, look a bit, by Rota. When Captain Chiera pulls the triple of +8 from the hat, the eagles gain altitude.

Flying yes and making the ball fly: from one side of the pitch to the other, the yellow and blue pass the ball quickly, harmoniously. Finding therefore confirmation of his work in defense, where the shirts tighten. Thus, on the counterattack, Mouaha scores 22-16.

And Ravenna? She leans on his totem, the 36-year-old, but evergreen, Musso. A veteran. Even Cividale, however, has his man of sure trust: it is Dalton Pepper, who at the beginning of the second part accelerates making five in an amen: eagles on 27-21.

The subsequent tear, then, has the strong complicity of Mouaha: the Cameroonian national, devilish, bites anyone who comes within range, stealing possession and then leaving, with great strides, on the counterattack.

The former Latina signs a 37-23 that already knows about half a sentence. Because the inertia is all in favor of the hosts.

Both before the break and at the exit from the changing rooms. To underline it, on the 24 ‘, the triple of 50-36 by Miani. Nikolic then makes four, on the wise cues of Pepper and Rota: the combo stuns Ravenna. While failing to knock her out.

For that we need other spells: those of Pepper, of Battistini. Usually Mouaha. In the end, Micalich also returns: a worthy conclusion to an evening to be framed. Magica, in fact.