The Ueb Gesteco Cividale continues its preparation in view of the new season which will see it be a freshman in the A2 series.

Waiting to be complete with the return from Cameroon of Mouaha engaged until Sunday 28 with the national team of the country for the World Cup qualifiers, the men of coach Pillastrini have concluded the first week of work and the first impressions are positive.

Now the eagles from Wednesday to September 3 will move to the Bella Italia Village in Lignano to continue training and compete on the Bortoluzzi Memorial with Forlì, Rimini and Skrljevo on 2 -3 September. Aleksa Nikolic, class of ’99 of 205 cm, a new entry in the ducal house, tells us how the work is progressing.

What prompted you to choose Cividale?

«Everyone had talked to me very well about the club of president Davide Micalich, and after having also played against it in the Italian Cup, I too realized how solid and ambitious this reality is. So I chose to continue my growth path here ».

Thinking back to the Coppa Italia final, what impression did the Ueb give you on that occasion?

«As an opponent, it went well for me. But I must admit that up front we had a really competitive and strong formation; therefore, then I did not hesitate to come and play in the ducal city ».

Preparation has started a week ago. What are the first impressions?

«I must say that it really works a lot. I admit that I had never worked so hard in my entire career, and I am very happy because in the end I, as well as my teammates, are here for this ».

Have you already experienced an A2 championship?

“Yup. I first played in Treviso under the guidance of coach Pillastrini who is therefore an old acquaintance, and then in Rieti. This is my fourth year in the category and I can say that I know the championship: it won’t be an easy season but we will give it our all ».

What are your strengths and what are your weaknesses?

«Surely one of my strengths is that I never give up: I’m always ready to give intensity; a weak point could be physicality if I play under five ».

Before the start of the championship, in addition to the two retirements, there is the Super Cup. What do you expect from this competition?

«We assume that every game is played to win; then we will see what will happen only by playing. We must make the most of these weeks of work to get ready for the Super Cup, but even more so for the start of the championship ».

How are you finding yourself in Friuli?

“I’m finding myself great. This is my first time coming here but I really like it a lot. It is truly a beautiful region: the food and wine are very good ».

Tell us some curiosities about you.

«I can say that I am a footballer with the body of a basketball player. I played soccer until I was 14 and I’m pretty good too; but then I started with the ball in wedges and I never stopped ».