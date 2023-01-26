Home Sports Gesteco, here’s the notice to Cento: with the big winners five out of seven
Gesteco, here’s the notice to Cento: with the big winners five out of seven

A hundred of these meetings, of these exploits in front of the big ones: the wish that the Ueb makes certainly falls to the bean. In fact, on Saturday, the leading Tramec arrives at the PalaGesteco, another big name on the road of the ducals towards the conquest of salvation. The series of meetings in which the Friulians have seen it in front of a top club, that is, in front of a team built to stay up there, at the top, is now long. More or less where Rota and his companions gravitate today.

It is no coincidence, then, if along this one regular season, on more than one occasion, the Pilla gang has managed to rip the scalps off some of its current neighbors in the Girone Rosso draw. Both in the outward leg and starting from the halfway point, Bologna was the last illustrious victim to fall prey to the claws of the Eagles. The face-to-face with Fortitudo at PalaDozza was recent, the outcome of the competition staged three months ago in Friuli was almost identical.

The situation of the direct confrontations between the Ueb and Pistoia was different: in the first leg, in Tuscany, the ducals held out for two partials before having to lay down their arms in the presence of Varnado & co: the final score was 80-61. In the return match, however, the most incredible of sports plots is revealed on the soil of the PalaGesteco. You will remember it: two impeccable quarters from Cividale, the return of the guests and that 18-0 run in response. Pistoia on that occasion, lost the solo record.

To share it with the Tuscan club, now, Cento and Forlì. Forlì itself, in particular, which in the outward leg was also forced to pay the Gesteco tax. On the floor of the Unieuro Arena, the Gialloblù team staged the perfect crime: strong defense, low score. Happy Eagles: celebrating the historic conquest of their first two external points in the A2 championship. The derby snatched from the Apu in the sold out house completes the picture.

In total, scores in hand, there are thus five successes obtained by the ducal team out of seven big matches played. Not bad for a freshman who is now facing, fierce, the match with Cento. In November, it was the Emilians who prevailed (81-69): therefore, only them would be missing from the roll call of the great falls.

