Gesteco has taken a liking to it. To win. And to convince, even beyond one’s own field. Even in a basketball temple like the PalaDozza. Exactly, exactly the system traced in those stories that describe an entire movement. The ducal team is now also part of those stories. Authoritative, this has cleared the opponent’s building without the help of Clarke, still out.

By applying his game, his own mentality. Furthermore, unleashing a stellar Rota, mvp of the match with 24 points on the scoresheet.

Wolves’ time, therefore, the one that hit the famous Basketball City parquet right from the start. The wind blows from the Fossa, but the Gesteco walls hold up thanks to the work of Dell’Agnello. The yellow and blue “Jack” signs the first seven points of his, the triple of 9-7 to pave the way for the first ducal advantage.

It was signed by Pepper, bouncing around in the paint: two points for the American and a foul, 9-10 in the 5th minute. The Eagles therefore try to open a gap by acting, in the first instance, from outside. But in vain: the only bomb scored – at least at this juncture – is that of Battistini, useful “only” to send the two teams to the mini-half at 12-15.

The second quarter begins, but Gesteco doesn’t make it. And she doesn’t score baskets until 18-17 from Nikolic, in the 14th minute. Fantinelli and Cucci, on the opposite side, lord it over the painting and, elbowing, bring the Effe forward. Dust still wet from the arc, in the meantime, for Rota & Co. When Nikolic then puts it in from outside, Panni imitates him: 26-22.

Almost instigated, then, Miani and Rota break free: they put two triples in an amen. That’s enough for the ducals to put the match back in the balance (30-30). That’s enough? Not at all, Rota, after all, has to regain lost ground: another bomb and a new upheaval for Cividale. On the siren, the play slips two more: Ueb plus 3 in the middle of the match.

Small break from Effe, replies Miani. Mouaha vents, everyone defends. The plus 5 arrives, soon suppressed by Davis. Again he, Mouaha, penetrates, breaks the and one: 38-44 in the 25th minute. There isn’t a moment’s pause, you keep changing fronts. It goes back to Bologna, Rota pushes it back down by force, once again from 6.75m. Davis, however, makes minus 2 sending PalaDozza into raptures.

In the hubbub, the guest playmaker makes himself heard again: big voice, three points. The same ones that Cucci puts on the scoresheet, shortly after: 50-50, coach Pilla who calls his players on the bench. He wants to talk about it, the coach, and perhaps dilute the tension of a game that is getting underway. But he is already alive, very much alive, Rota. He enters the area and punishes, then shoots from his home. “Eagles!” sings the “yellow tide”.

There is Aradori, but there is also Cassese: hush hush, he implements the new plus 6. Which becomes plus 8 with Dell’Agnello. But it’s long.

Very long, with 7′ and more to play. In those 7′ there is room for Rota’s bomb, for Cassese’s, both valid for 57-69. There is also a margin, however, for the Bolognese comeback. Which, however, is not completed. «Cividale alè», sing the 300 hearts of Friuli, the voice of a people who emerged unscathed from another appointment with history.