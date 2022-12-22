Thirty points in a quarter, the third. An error which, however, was not enough for Gesteco to get the better of Caffè Mokambo Chieti in the last race of this 2022 in yellow and blue colors. In the challenge played on Wednesday 21 December, at the home of the Abruzzo team, coach Stefano Pillastrini’s team chased, reassembled.

And finally, it has disastrously capitulated. Under the blows of the American Darryl Jackson (27 points), betrayed by a defense gone to alternating current. Ready to go and just the USA ex Scafati, on the eve of perhaps, dissolves any doubts: there is. He shoots from outside, immediately opening a partial then widened by Ancellotti, in a dunk.

Vrankic then throws the 8-2 ball on target. Mastellari does better than the Canadian: “on fire”, the red and white 8 scores a couple of triples useful to lead his to 14-2 in the 4th minute.

It’s lethal, Chieti, from 6.75 meters. And beyond: from much further away, therefore, Vrankic puts in, without rhythm, the 17-6. He travels with completely different percentages, on the opposite side, Cividale. Pepper then decides to start his own business by wedging himself into the painting. Basket, with a foul: «come on», the American seems to say to his teammates, by way of encouragement, with that unshakeable attitude of his.

Nikolic, galvanized, rotates his wrist, involving an uncertain but encouraging -8. The path taken then seems even more correct when Clarke, from the bench, scores 21-15.

The Theatine verve, however, in the first quarter is a factor: at dawn on the 10′, Jackson returns to his chair and pushes the Friulians back down (29-15). We need to wait for the second set for the Eagles’ triple entry to unlock from box number zero: Cassese scores from outside, but the basket is only worth 30-20.

Nikolic does not lose heart, who scores the partial -5. Another acceleration, however, and Chieti is back forward, the ducal defense still too yielding for the rhythms imposed by the home club.

Clarke shows up under arrest, elbowing his way through the declared difficulties of the yellow and blue team in serving him. This is not enough to revive the Friulians, who slipped to 41-28 at the break. The third quarter of the Gialloblù starts with the good defense of Nikolic. A crazy quarter.

And it is no coincidence that it is the former Roseto who takes charge of the recovered ball: on his young, but certainly not frail, twenty-three-year-old shoulders, the boy in fact charges his team’s destiny in the remaining minutes of the game and immediately scores the 41st- 30.

I don’t pay, the player strikes again. It’s still. Outraged, he dispenses points in attack, bellowing angrily behind. There where Cividale decided to finally start defending. As you know. Nikolic again, 47-43. Mouaha burns a couple of markers, then there’s Miani: -1. Overtaking is by Pepper. He also uses a goal from the arc for the 49-53 Ueb.

In the final quarter, a triple from Miani; response, on the siren, by Bartoli. He collects the Mokambo, but doesn’t collapse. On the contrary. From the bench, Jackson reappears (63-61), while Rota and his companions lose continuity in the basket.

Vrankic is also seen again, while Miani works overtime to keep his team within reach of victory. The former Codroipese responds present for 66-65 in the 35th minute. Clarke gets hurt, comes out escorted, bleeding.

Jackson, therefore, the shoulder of the Theatine brand, definitive: six points and Chieti at +5. The further exclamation point also from the American. And thank goodness he shouldn’t have played.