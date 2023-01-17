Lightning to tear apart the clouds descending on the PalaGesteco, to interrupt the opponents’ showers. And to show the Eagles the way for a serene flight, towards the company. Towards the blue. Sorry, yellow.

The phenomenon was provoked by a blow: thundering, deafening like the effect that then arose from the throats of everyone present. The one crushed to pierce the parquet, to electrify the whole environment.

A few hours after the gesture, Leonardo Battistini relives those moments, sees every snapshot of his infinite, overbearing flight. Almost cinematic: «The moment I stole the ball, I realized that I could go to the basket undisturbed».

The player just glanced behind him in the direction of the unfortunate Della Rosa. Then, dribbling, eating the ground, “Leo” turned to the basket: “I only saw that one”. Two steps to coordinate, therefore, and here he is launching the bimane. And hang on to the iron, clinging to it for one, two, thousand thousand seconds.

The time needed to trigger the chaos. Sincere, however, the basketball player admits: «I went with the aim of scoring two points, which is the most important thing. The rest came by itself. I admit, however, that that action reflected the grit I wanted to put on the field for that match. And I think it was a nice injection of energy for everyone».

Down by three, with his basket Battistini in fact gave the “la” to the extension of his team in the second set. The one who actually started the business, making it clear to the Eagles that they can take it home. The next action, therefore, saw the ducal wing attempt, successfully, a long-range shot: basket, +2 and Pilla boys heading towards the tear. «My approach, as mentioned, aimed to ensure that I was able to put the right energy, the right intensity to help the team win». To win, however, Battistini and his companions had to recover the lost ground in the post-interval, with Pistoia escaped up to +11.

Thus, 6′ from the end, the remuntada started: «At that moment we began to put more intensity, to correct some things that didn’t come to us before. We built better and took the measures of our opponents, usually we succeed». The 18-0 was the result of these “simple” tricks, success was the result of a terrific performance.

The scream of the “yellow tide” as a pleasant background: «Our fans have been of great help to us. And they will also be on Sunday ». At the PalaDozza, against Fortitudo: «We will face a historic club in an equally historic building. It will be another opportunity for us to show what we’re worth.”