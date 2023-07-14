Get Ready for the Chengdu Universiade: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide!

Title: Chengdu Universiade: Two Weeks to Opening, Get Ready for an Exciting Event

By: Wang Mengmeng

Chengdu, Sichuan – The 31st Summer Universiade is just two weeks away, and the city of Chengdu is buzzing with excitement. From July 28 to August 8, this international multi-sport event will bring together athletes from all around the world, showcasing their skills and competing for glory.

For those attending the Universiade, Xinhua English has prepared a special viewing guide to ensure you don’t miss any of the action. With so many events to choose from, it can be overwhelming, but fear not – the guide will help you navigate through the schedule and ensure you catch all your favorite sports.

One of the highlights of the guide is the introduction to the mascots of the Universiade – “Rongbao,” “Ronghuo,” and “Rongguang.” These cute and cuddly panda icons are set to become beloved symbols of the event, so make sure to familiarize yourself with them before you arrive. Can you recognize which item each one represents?

In addition to the adorable mascots, the guide provides information on the sports stars who will be participating in the Universiade. These young athletes are the future of their respective sports and will surely dazzle audiences with their talent and determination.

As the countdown to the Universiade continues, the anticipation is growing. With just two weeks left, athletes and spectators from around the world are eagerly preparing for their journey to Chengdu. The city is ready to welcome visitors with open arms, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere.

The Universiade will not only be a celebration of sport but also a chance for athletes to forge new friendships and strengthen international bonds. As the world gradually recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will serve as a reminder of the power of unity and resilience.

So mark your calendars and start planning your trip to Chengdu for an unforgettable experience. The Universiade promises to be an event filled with thrills, emotions, and inspiring performances. Whether you are a sports enthusiast or simply enjoy soaking up the vibrant atmosphere, this is an event not to be missed.

Stay tuned to Xinhua English for all the latest updates on the Chengdu Universiade. Get ready to cheer on your favorite athletes and witness the future stars of the sporting world as they compete on the grand stage. The countdown is on – see you in Chengdu!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

