The best way to take advantage of this game console is with the accessories that will turn our games to another level

During last Christmas the new PlayStation 5since the stock was very small and as soon as there were units for sale, they were sold out immediately.

And it is that, the main problem to give outlet to so much demand (coinciding with the Christmas holidays), is due to the supply crisis and especially to the lack of semi-ducts. Two crises that boosted the lack of units that, however, now seems to have been solved.

At the moment, It is available in many e-commerce.

We are talking about one of the most powerful consoles on the market, which allows you to experience ultra-fast loads thanks to its high-speed solid state drive (SSD), a deeper dive with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the new 3D audio. However, there are accessories that allow us to get the most out of our new game console.

Wall bracket

This support is made of concrete iron, so it is designed to hold up to 10 kilos of weight. Five wall screws are required to ensure the bracket remains fully attached to the wall. It is specially designed for the PlayStation 5, both for disc and digital versions.

By mounting it right next to the TV, annoying keys can be hidden. It comes with a two-way charging cable to charge two controllers, which can also sit comfortably on this stand that has over 700 positive reviews on Amazon.

“The support is of good quality and holds the Play well without it moving, leaving space between the wall and the Play and with very easy access to put the discs in,” explains one user.

Deadpool controller support

This stand is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also with mobile phones. It comes with a 2 meter charging cable.

Protective case

This is a dust cover, which is specially created for PS5 Digital Edition and Ultra HD consoles. It is made of 1680D Oxford fabric, water repellent and very resistant. It protects the console not only from scratches, but also from dust. Its design is cut out at the rear for easy cable port placement. It is very easy to use and clean.

cooling fan

The fan has one main function: to cool the console to prevent the device from overheating, which can damage it and shorten its lifespan. Reduces the operating temperature to improve its performance. It is compatible with the Disc and Digital editions of the PlayStation 5.

It is powered by a USB port and does not require additional cables. Just insert it and press the power button.

Compatible with PS5. They offer surround sound for games of gaming more realistic. It has a 6mm microphone and volume control for greater comfort. It goes without saying that, for its price (and now with a 50% discount) they are one of the most valued by experts: “The best I’ve ever had”, says an Internet user who has already tried them.