Home Sports Getafe from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV
Sports

Getafe from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

by admin
Getafe from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/10/2023 at 02:00

CET


The premises are positioned in fifteenth place in the table

The azulón team won their last league match

As part of the Matchday 25 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Cadiz and the Getafe They will meet at Nuevo Mirandilla next Friday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Sergio Gonzalez come to the showdown with a recent history of two wins, one draw and one losswhile the squad led by quique sanchez also records two wins, one draw and one loss throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the team from Cádiz is in fifteenth position in the table with 26 points and -17 in its goal differential, so that it is currently between the middle zone of the classification and the relegation zone. Instead, the azulones are in 16th place with 25 points and -9 in terms of average goals and, therefore, also between the middle of the table and the relegation places.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Cadiz and the Getafe because of Day 25 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Friday March 10 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga TV.

See also  Manchester United - Betis in the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch the game on TV

You may also like

Big East takeaways: UConn edges Friars in classic,...

Jiang Qirun’s consecutive upsets in the Tianyuan Go...

World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11...

PSG: “Annihilated by Bayern, Paris is still at...

Esport – League of Legends: Aegis continues, Karmine...

Bayer Leverkusen defeats Ferencvaros Budapest

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis: Bruno Fernandes ‘brilliant’...

Handball, Euro Cup: Bitter bankruptcy: DHB team in...

West Ham United ban fans shown in ‘powder-sniffing’...

14th matchday: Women’s Bundesliga – goal hunger and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy