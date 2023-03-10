The premises are positioned in fifteenth place in the table

The azulón team won their last league match

As part of the Matchday 25 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Cadiz and the Getafe They will meet at Nuevo Mirandilla next Friday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Sergio Gonzalez come to the showdown with a recent history of two wins, one draw and one losswhile the squad led by quique sanchez also records two wins, one draw and one loss throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the team from Cádiz is in fifteenth position in the table with 26 points and -17 in its goal differential, so that it is currently between the middle zone of the classification and the relegation zone. Instead, the azulones are in 16th place with 25 points and -9 in terms of average goals and, therefore, also between the middle of the table and the relegation places.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Cadiz and the Getafe because of Day 25 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Friday March 10 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga TV.