Getafe’s controversial play

14/08/2023

Act. a las 03:10

CEST

The clash was marked by the intensity and excessive hardness of a Getafe ‘protected’ by referee permissiveness

Soto Grado became the protagonist by not awarding a penalty to Araujo considering that in the previous play Gavi touched the ball with his hand

The Coliseum Alfonso Perez witnessed an emotional confrontation between Getafe CF and FC Barcelonabut the game ended in a 0-0 draw that was marked by an arbitration decision that has inflamed the spirits of Barcelona.

The crash was marked by the intensity and excessive hardness of a Getafe ‘protected’ by the arbitration permissiveness of Soto Grado, who did not admonish the constant interruptions to the limit of the regulations of the azulón team. However, the climax of the controversy came in the last minute of the match, when a play in the Getafe area marked the outcome of the game.

With time running out and the score tied, a foul on Ronald Araujo inside the Getafe area gave Barcelona the opportunity to take all three points thanks to a decisive penalty. However, Soto Grado became the protagonist by not whistling the maximum penalty considering that in the previous play Gavi touched the ball with his hand.

The referee’s decision generated a tumult on the pitch, with the Barcelona players surrounding Soto Grado and demanding the intervention of the VAR. The repetitions were enough for the referee, who despite the lack of clarity of the action, decided to annul it due to an infringement by the young man from Los Palacios.

The controversial decision was the straw that filled the glass in a match that Xavi defined as “shame”. Throughout the match, Barcelona had expressed their discomfort at what they perceived as permissive refereeing towards Getafe, who, despite everything, played more than 25 minutes with one more man due to Raphinha’s expulsion prior to Mata’s.