Sports

Burning #calories is the main goal after Christmas Eve and #Christmas (and beyond). The truth, however, is that if we focus on calories we risk losing from the start.

🏃 ♀️ The real change of step to find the #fitness again is adopting a strategy that keeps our #metabolism always on. And physical exercise lends itself well to this purpose (if adopted methodically).

🤔 What can be a useful #workout? Whether you prefer to #walk, #run or #ride, you can choose one of these proposals in rotation:

1️⃣ 8 reps: 30″ at fast pace + 1’30” at easy pace;
2️⃣ 4 reps: 4′ at an intense but constant pace + 4′ at an easy pace (if you’re already trained reduce to 3′);
3️⃣ 8 repetitions: 1′ at an intense pace + 2′ at an easy pace (or 1′ running + 2′ walking).

💡 This way you’ll be able to improve glycemic response, train cellular longevity (curbing physiological aging), improve blood pressure and promote, if necessary, weight loss and physical and mental efficiency. All optimizing times and adding a pinch of fun. 😉

