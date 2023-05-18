Home » Geva Mentor to retire from England duty after World Cup
Sports

Geva Mentor to retire from England duty after World Cup

by admin
Geva Mentor to retire from England duty after World Cup
Geva Mentor (centre) was a key member of the England team that upset hosts Australia to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England’s Geva Mentor will retire from international netball after this summer’s World Cup in South Africa.

Now 38, the goal keeper has won 167 caps since making her debut as a 16-year-old in 2001.

She was part of the team that won a historic gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“To have represented my country and played elite sport for almost a quarter of a century is quite a personal accomplishment,” Mentor said.

“I’ve grown up in an environment which has undoubtedly shaped who I am today.

“I leave the Roses fraternity hopefully imprinting my mark on and off the court, and I’m eternally grateful for all who have shared the journey with me.”

The World Cup takes place from 28 July to 6 August in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mentor has played in 11 major tournaments, winning five bronze medals plus England’s first Commonwealth title.

Last summer Mentor, who has been playing club netball in Australia since 2008, became the first England player to compete in a sixth Commonwealth Games.

“Geva is one of the most iconic figures of our sport, having re-written the history books so many times,” said England head coach Jess Thirlby, a former team-mate.

“Her service and loyalty to the Roses is something we are both grateful for and very proud of.

“I want to thank Geva both personally and on behalf of the Roses for helping to put us on the map in world netball and to change the game for the better.”

Named in England’s squad this week, Mentor is set to play in a sixth World Cup.

See also  MotoGp, from Turin to the triumph of Valencia: the parable of Bagnaia

“She has been an excellent ambassador for netball, not only in England but across the world,” said England Netball performance director David Parsons.

“She will leave an incredible legacy, inspiring the next generation of Roses.”

You may also like

Walter Stierli’s lawyer comments on the FCL shareholder...

Milan: Romelu no Premier for the striker to...

Preview of World Table Tennis Championships: Tennis champions...

“Paralympics? We don’t want to be the little...

Morata ready to return to Italy, but not...

FCB misses the final and Basel celebrates its...

Europa League, Juventus stops in Seville: Suso-Lamela after...

The first place with a complete victory! Su...

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy