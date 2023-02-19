Home Sports Gf Vip 7, George Ciupilan against Edoardo Tavassi: “Fake friend”
Gf Vip 7, George Ciupilan against Edoardo Tavassi: “Fake friend”

After leaving the Casa del Big Brother VIP, George Ciupilan he preferred to avoid social media and take time for himself and his private life. The TikToker, which seemed to be one of the main candidates for the final victory in the first weeks of its stay on the reality show, lost in televoting against Nikita Pelizon e Oriana Marzoli in the live broadcast last January 31st.

Once he left the program, he took both a very true that a Casa Pipol, where he told something more about his life and his relationship with his former adventure companions. The former Vippone did not send them to say to Antonino Spinalbese, defined as the most strategist of all.

However, a few hours ago George Ciupilan directly from his Instagram profile, where he returned after a long absence, he wanted to vent against another former roommate: Edward Tavassi.

