Lto the most spied house in Italy reopens the iconic red door as a sign of inclusion. The September 19in prime time on Canale 5 the first episode of the Big Brother Vip 7, the most famous reality show on the small screen. At the helm, for the fourth consecutive time, Alfonso Signorini flanked by an unprecedented and all-female pair of commentators formed by singer Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli. The protagonists of this edition are 12 donne e 11 men. The 23 competitors (a number that will certainly grow since this year the reality will have an extra long duration) are ready to get involved and live a unique and unrepeatable experience, also aiming for the final prize pool of 100mila euro (half of which will go to charity).

The group is very heterogeneous – in terms of age, origin and life experiences – and the public will get to know it during the first few two episodes (on 19 and 22 September). “The leitmotif of the cast is theheterogeneity, with elements of novelty: for the first time I focused less on names from billboards because I understood, at the fourth edition, that the ‘names’ at the end are not the ones that make up the program. In the final come the outsiders such as the Selassié or Tommaso Zorzi, because they are the ones who create dynamics that the public enjoys following and promoting ”, declares Signorini on the eve of the show’s broadcast.

After the refusals of Rita Della Chiesa to run in the political elections of 25 September and Evelina Sgarbi, daughter of the well-known critic, three names are already official: Wilma Goich (76 years old), star of Italian music of the sixties and seventies as well as ex wife of Edoardo Vianello and Pamela Prati (63 years old), showgirl and actress, already tenant of the House in the first edition but then ran away in a taxi to then fall in love with the elusive Mark Caltagirone, get to the altar and discover that it was just a big bluff.

The presence of Giovanni Ciacci (51 years old), costume designer and image curator for many VIPs, but also TV presenter. Declared homosexual, has been linked for ten years to Damiano Allotta, former partner of Stefano Gabbana. Ciacci – also a former competitor of “Dancing with the stars” where in 2018 he danced in tandem with Raimondo Todaro – in unveiling his participation in the reality show he spoke for the first time about his HIV status.

The representation of the LGBTQ + community also others competitors. This is the case of the trans icon Elenoire Ferruzzi (who last year, as a viewer, offended columnist Sonia Bruganelli) and Taylor Mega’s ex-boyfriend homosexual, Alberto De Pisis.

Elenoire Ferruzzi (42 years old) – “actress, showgirl and singer” as she defines herself – is known above all to social users for her being over the top. She owes her popularity to a number of noisy videos and cheeky published on the net, but above all to some of his exclamations that later became catchphrases. Born in 1980, she is a trans woman who completed the transition process many years ago, starting sex change operations at the age of 16. As she stated in an interview with “Rolling Stone” magazine “the flaw I attribute to many trans women is that of wanting to pass from biological woman, which is simply impossible. In this respect they too suffer a constraint that society imposes, they want to be something defined ”. And he thinks this about cosmetic surgery: “I don’t give a damn about what people think. I started surgery at sixteen and have never used plastic surgery to correct myself. With the scalpel I have a artistic relationship and I absolutely wanted to be who I am now. I have never had any problems with my interiority, but I have had them with others ”.

Alberto De Pisis (30 years old), from Milan, works in the field of communication, of which he is a true expert. He is known in show business for having been in a relationship with Taylor Mega. It defines itself as “basically gay“But in 2018 he had a story with the well-known influencer, which lasted shortly but rather intense:” A feeling was born that then turned into a real and physical passion “he told” Novella 2000 “, defining it as a pure relationship and released from media attention. “She knew very well about my orientation”He told“ Afternoon 5 ”where he had defined Mega as the first woman of his life but now part of a past chapter. Also in Barbara D’Uro’s TV lounge, the thirty-year-old had also exposed himself to Iconize and her fake homophobic aggression, calling it a serious thing: “It thwarts years and years of sacrifices for civil rights. Homophobia and transphobia are very serious things“. In August 2020, the man was paparazzi in the intimate company of Mattia Ferri, a well-known social and communication expert, during a stay together in Venice.

The other “Vipponi” of Gf Vip 7

Space then a Marco Bellavia (57 years old), historical face of “Bim Bum Bam”, ea too much (63 years old) comic actress who exploded in the 80s whose real name is Francesca Carmela Antonacci. Inside too Cristina Quaranta (50 years old), ex-girlfriend of “Non è la Rai” and ex-velina of “Striscia”, e Patrizia Rossetti (63 years old), former historical face of Rete 4 and winner of the Beijing Express of 2018.

Directly from TikTok comes George Ciupilan (20 years old), former student of “Il Collegio” and “La Caserma” on Raidue; always for the ‘influencer’ quotas there are Sofia Giaele De Donà (23 years old), entrepreneur – a couple of years ago she founded her own clothing brand -, already seen at “Ti Spedisco In Convento” and Nikita Pelizon (28 years old), a veteran of the experience at “Beijing Express” in 2022. They return to the House Daniele Del Moro (32 years old), son of the deputy Pd Gian Pietro Dal Moro, who took part in Barbara D’Urso’s Big Brother in 2016, and the Venezuelan-born actress and showgirl Carolina Marconi (44 years old), seen at Gf 4. From “Men and Women” comes the former tronista Luca Salatino (29 years old) by profession chef and amateur boxer while the assistant arrives from “Forum” Edoardo Donnamaria (28 years).

For the ‘relative of’ shares here Charlie Gnocchi (59 years old), radio host and brother of Gene, e Geneva Lamborghini (29 years old), sister of twerking queen Elettra. Not really ‘relative of’ but in the House there is also Antonino Spinalbese (27 years old), the hairdresser famous for having had a brief engagement with Belen Rodriguez with whom he had a daughter, Luna Marì. From the world of sport, there are the former water polo player Amaurys Perez (46 years old), former competitor of “Dancing with the Stars”, “Beijing Express”, “It can be done!”, “Isola dei Famosi” and judge of “Bake Off”, and the former fencer Antonella Fjordelisi (24 years). Finally, reporter Sara Manfuso (35 years old), wife of the deputy of the Democratic Party Andrea Romano and president of the # iocosì Association, engaged in the defense of woman rights and in the fight against discrimination.